James M. Scheu
Spring Grove - James (Jim) Milton Scheu, 77, of Spring Grove, PA, entered God's eternal care unexpectantly on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Born July 3, 1943 in Union Bridge, MD, he was the son of the late Harry and Ethel (Smith) Scheu. Jim was the loving husband to Jo Ann (Rinehart) Scheu with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
Jim attended Francis Scott Key High School in Union Bridge MD, later enlisting in the U.S. Navy and received an honorable medical discharge. He accomplished a lifelong goal when he graduated from York College in 2003 with an Associate Degree in Science.
He was the General Superintendent of Operations at Teledyne McKay, York PA for over 25 years, Director of Manufacturing at ESAB, Hanover PA for 7 years and finally retiring in 2006 from Mastercraft Specialties, Red Lion PA. He also was a self-employed Welding Consumables Manufacturing Advisor for a number of years after retiring.
Jim enjoyed woodworking and making various pieces of furniture and crafts. Jim never stopped enjoying tearing things apart and seeing if he could put them back together again and just plain fixing things.) He also enjoyed golfing, travelling and being a comfortable lap for a number of adopted cats over the years.
Jim was a member of VFW Post 5265 - Spring Grove, PA, and various other social organizations in York County. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the American Red Cross Fire Safety Campaign.
In addition to his loving wife, Jo Ann, James is survived by his daughter, Christine Brantley of New Smyrna Beach, FL, a granddaughter, Paxton Brantley of Phoenix, AZ, and his extended family, Donna, David and Keith Nelson of Hanover, PA.
He was preceded in death by all of his siblings: Tommy Scheu, Buddy Scheu, Carl Scheu, Eddie Scheu, Doris Sipes, Mary Greene, Patsy Jenkins, and Nellie Weatherstein.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held 11 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA, with his Pastor, the Rev. Greg Rapp officiating. A visitation will be held from 10-11 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Due to COVID 19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. The service will be livestreamed from our website for those who cannot attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal "no-kill" rescue organization.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com
.