James M. Woodard
York - James Monroe Woodard, Jr., 61, was born to James Woodard, Sr. and the late Minnie Lee Parker in York, Pennsylvania on June 25, 1957. He was lovingly raised by his maternal grandmother, Mamie Parker, and his step-mother Nadine Woodard Hagans. He was married to Gayle McMullen Davis Woodard of 22 years. James attended York City School District and worked various jobs in York which included The Hub Store, York Borg Warner, and Central and York City School Districts. He was a member of the Lehman's Ministry of the Central Baptist Association.
James, or Jimmy, as he was called, had a great love for family and friends, and never turned down an opportunity for a heartfelt visit. One of his favorite pastimes was good conversation and good company. He was a gentle giant with a jovial laugh and spirit and lived life to the fullest.
James cherished family and worked hard to keep the traditional Thanksgiving family feast alive. His fond memories of sharing with his niece, Ebonie Essex, and Douglas Woodard, Jr., was forever special to him. He also worked tirelessly at keeping the memory of loved ones alive. He leaves to cherish his memory, three daughters, Jewel Bowman (Johnny) Lawrenceville, GA, Jenna Sims (Severn) Tampa, FL, Jacklyn Cabbell, Brandon, FL. He also leaves to cherish his memory, four brothers, Douglas Woodard (Victoria), Michael Woodard, Larry Hagans, Charles Hagan, Chip Hagans; two sisters, Dolly Wright, Nadine Berrios; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and a host of family members and friends, all whom he kept in prayer. James had many special friends and acquaintances because once anyone established a relationship with him, it remained for life. He is also survived by his cherished friends - also his cousin - David (Park) Parker, Aiken, SC, and Henry (Hank) Brown, Harrisburg, PA.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019