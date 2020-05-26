|
|
James N. Miller, Sr
York - James N. Miller Sr., 66, went to be with our dear Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020. Born on August 23, 1953 in York, he was the son of John H. Miller and the late Patricia (Heffner) Miller. He worked at Borg Warner for 10 years and worked as a loader for 8 years at Yesco. James was an avid sports fan, he loved to watch the Yankees. He was also a strong and faithful Christian.
In addition to his father, John H. Miller, James leaves to cherish his memory, sons, James N. Miller, Jr., and Richard C. Miller; sisters, Johnna Innerst, and Joy Sims; grandchildren, Mya, Isaiah, Seth, and Joey, whom he loved very much; girlfriend, Melissa whom he shared 13 years with; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, his wife, Sherri (Leppo) Miller, and a sister, Joleen Brown.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held privately at the convince of the family. Burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangments.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020