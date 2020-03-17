|
|
James P. Brennan
York - James P. Brennan, 88, entered into rest Monday March 16, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Walton) Brennan.
Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-1:30 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.
Mr. Brennan was born May 1, 1931 in York, the son of the late Patrick James Brennan and Hattie (Yager) Sheffer. He was a 1949 graduate of York Catholic High School and was employed as a Prudential Life Insurance agent. Jim was also a member of the Optimist Club and the Viking Athletic Association. His passions were fishing, hunting, photography, music, piano and an animal lover.
James is survived by his children Cynthia Eschenbach and her husband Richard, Patrick James Brennan and his wife Rae Ann; grandchildren Margery, Brennan, and Nicolle; a great-grandson Camden. He was preceded in death by a daughter Roxanne Raab; and a sister Patricia Schevey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York County.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020