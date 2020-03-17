Services
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Brennan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Brennan Obituary
James P. Brennan

York - James P. Brennan, 88, entered into rest Monday March 16, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Mary Ellen (Walton) Brennan.

Viewings will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 1-1:30 p.m. Friday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery.

Mr. Brennan was born May 1, 1931 in York, the son of the late Patrick James Brennan and Hattie (Yager) Sheffer. He was a 1949 graduate of York Catholic High School and was employed as a Prudential Life Insurance agent. Jim was also a member of the Optimist Club and the Viking Athletic Association. His passions were fishing, hunting, photography, music, piano and an animal lover.

James is survived by his children Cynthia Eschenbach and her husband Richard, Patrick James Brennan and his wife Rae Ann; grandchildren Margery, Brennan, and Nicolle; a great-grandson Camden. He was preceded in death by a daughter Roxanne Raab; and a sister Patricia Schevey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA of York County.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -