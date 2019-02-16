James P. Madura



Windsor Twp - James (Jamie) Paul Madura, 55, of York, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019, while on a business trip in Maryland.



Born February 7, 1964 in East Saint Louis, Illinois, he was the son of Jacque (Alvarez) Madura and the late James R. Madura of Belleville Illinois



In 1987, Jamie moved to York Pennsylvania with his wife Lynnette to raise their family. He was a long time member of the Victory Athletic Association, and played softball for the Victory Club as well as several other teams in the area. He was also a current member of the Hawks Club. He was employed as a Sales Engineer for Kennametal.



Jamie was a bright light whose outgoing personality , warm smile and ample sense of humor left an indelible impression on those he met. His love of cooking and fun made his "Seccion Ocho's Cantina" a popular gathering spot for friends, family and "framily".



Surviving him are his wife Lynnette Madura of York; two sons, Joshua and Jakob (Bobbilea) Madura of York; a brother, Jeff (Paula) Madura of Kansas City, Kansas; a sister Tina (John) Sambo of Swansea, Illinois; his mother-in-law, Anna (Steve) Fink of Belleville, Illinois; sister-in-laws Virginia (Kris) Trimmer of York, Jodi (Pat) Gleeson of Belleville, Illinois, Chrissy (Jim) Johnson of O'Fallon, Illinois, Patty Miller of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Kelly (Felicia) Willis of Fairview Heights, Illinois .



Jamie was also a loving "Uncle J. J." to his nieces and nephews, Hannah Sambo, Emily and Maggie Madura, Caitlin, Ella And Patrick Gleeson, Braden and Boston Johnson, Ayden Lyles , John Hunter Miller, and Madelin Trimmer, and he was also a proud "grandfather" of his favorite family members, his "grandpups" Zainer, Pudgy, and Wiggle Butt.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. Viewing will be 5-7:00 PM. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or donate online at www.ycspca.org/donate or to the Batten Disease Support and Research Association, 2780 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, OH 43219 or donate online at www.bdsra.org/donate.



