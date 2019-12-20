Resources
James "Frank" Poe Sr.

James "Frank" Poe Sr. Obituary
James "Frank" Poe, Sr.

Stewartstown - James "Frank" Poe, Sr., 89, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of the late Catherine M. (Reider) Poe who passed away in 2003.

Born in Norrisville, MD he was a son of the late Hugh L. and Lillian M. (Coe) Poe. Frank as he was known by many worked as a truck driver and enjoyed farming, horse racing and attending auctions.

He is survived by his four children James F. Poe, Jr., William F. Poe and wife Mary Anne, Lil M. wife of Rev. Paul Elligson and Danny R. Poe; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother Hugh M. Poe and wife Kathy and one sister Fannie Dixon. Frank was preceded in death by a son Hugh Lennie Poe.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10AM from Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., 19 S. Main St. Stewartstown. Interment will follow in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 5-7PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Norrisville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 91, White Hall, MD 21161.

www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
