James R. Lease
York - James R. Lease, 85, of York, entered into rest on November 24, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Dolores (Kessler) Lease for 60 years.
Mr. Lease attended West York High School, York Junior College, University of Maryland, and Catholic University, ultimately earning his Masters degree in engineering. He served in the US Air Force for four years, and worked as an electrical engineer at NASA for 30 years.
James was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Tau Sigma, Eta Kappa Nu, and Tau Beta Pi honor societies, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, and a life member of VFW Post 8971 West York.
Surviving are his loving wife, Dolores, daughter Donna J. (Lease) Downs of Paducah, KY, brother Donald Lease of Freeland, MD, sister Joan Foust of York, and great-grandson Eli Joseph Claxton, also of KY.
Mr. Lease was preceded in death by brothers Reginald and Eugene Lease, sisters Peggy Miller and Dorothy Hoffman, and grandson David T. Downs.
Services and burial will be at the family's convenience. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019