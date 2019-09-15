|
James R. Robertson
West Manchester Twp - James R. Robertson, age 87, of West Manchester Township, York, died at 10:07 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of Virginia L. "Ginny" Robertson.
Born March 5, 1932 in York, a son of the late Milford and Margretta S. (Frick) Robertson, he was a 1950 graduate of William Penn High School. Mr. Robertson was a US Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War and he retired from York Corrugating Company after 33 years. He also served as Mayor and Councilmember in West York Borough and he attended the former York Gospel Center and most recently, the Church of the Open Door. Mr. Robertson was a member of the Shiloh American Legion Post 791, York County Fire Police Association for 65 years, Reliance Fire Company for 55 years, York Firemen's Relief Association, and Pennsylvania Fire Police Association.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Mr. Robertson is survived by two daughters, Joni J. Sipling of Palmyra, and Beth A. Hostetter, and her husband John of Willow Street; two sons, Rodney J. Robertson, and his husband Richard Nath of York and Timothy E. Robertson, and his wife Sally of York; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by five brothers, Milford, Wilbur, Richard, J. Tweed, and Charles Robertson.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, with Pastor Donald Wagner and Pastor John Hostetter officiating. Visitation will be 10-11:00 AM. Private burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Asana Hospice, 4813 Jonestown Road, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17109.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019