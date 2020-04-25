|
James R. Schmidt, Sr.
Stewartstown - James "Jim" R. Schmidt, Sr., 76 of Stewartstown, formerly of Baltimore, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care - Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center in Mount Joy, PA. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (Czapski) Schmidt. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in June.
Born in Baltimore on August 1, 1943, he was the son of the late James J. and Marie N. (Alban) Schmidt.
Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge from the military, Jim became a Baltimore City police officer and retired as a sergeant after more than 25 years of service. After his retirement from the police department, he served as a bailiff for the Baltimore City Eastside District Court for 10 years, and after that he was a security officer at York Hospital in York, PA for 5 years.
Jim was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Retired Police Benevolent Association, American Legion Post #455, AARP and NRA. In his younger years, he loved fishing and crabbing at the family shore house. For years, Jim was a regular in Red Rooster's pool league. His lifelong pastime was watching baseball and football, particularly the Orioles, Colts and Ravens. He also loved to feed and watch the birds at his home.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Donna Hacker and her companion, Glenn Davis and Sherry Vick and her husband Craig; son James, Jr. and his companion, Rebecca Selby; six grandchildren Jeffrey, Samuel and Adreanna Hacker, and Craig, Michael and Ashley Vick; step granddaughter, Kerri Davis; step great-grandson, Archie Hansford; sister Linda Eckhart and her husband Gene; as well as his nephews Chris and Todd Eckhart.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at the convenience of the family at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery in New Freedom.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave, New Freedom, PA 17349.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020