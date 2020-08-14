James R. Throne
Dover - James R. Throne, formerly of Red Lion, passed from his earthly life to eternal life with his Lord, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his daughter's residence, at 1:40 am at the age of 82. He was the husband of Beverly A. (Searle) Throne who entered into rest on April 21, 2016 with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage prior to her passing.
Jim was born in York, on July 30, 1938 and was the son of the late James Henry and Thelma Grace (Schaffer) Throne. He graduated from William Penn Senior High School, Class of 1956. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Jim was a printer pressman with the former Lancaster Press, retiring in 2011 after 51 years of service. He was a member of the NRA, York Rifle Range, West Manchester Farmers and Sportsman Association, and various other sports memberships.
He leaves behind his daughter, Tamelia L. Langione of Dover and her husband Lonny, a son, James Bradley Throne of Red Lion and his wife Renee. He was the loving grandfather of five grandchildren, Anthony James Langione and his wife Joann of Lancaster, Ashley Langione and her companion, Crue Snyder of Dover, Timothy, Zachary and Hunter Throne all of Red Lion, and great grandfather to Anthony Langione, Anna Langione, Adleigh Snyder and Aaliya Snyder.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, August 18th, from 6-7 pm at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Jim will begin at 7 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Bonnie Whittier, pastor of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover, will be officiating. Burial will be private and take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, with full military rites. As mandated by our governor, masks and social distancing will be observed at the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered, in memory of Jim, to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Online condolences may be offered at: www.BurgFuneralHome.com