James R. Uffelman
Brogue -
James R. "Jim" Uffelman, 68, entered into rest on Tuesday February 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Lisa L. (Wingard) Uffelman for more than 26 years. Born September 9, 1950 in Brogue, he was the son of the late James L. and M. Ruth (Burns) Uffelman.
Jim loved his work as a truck driver, hauling across the country for many years and then later locally. He was a devoted family man, an avid gardener and a lover of all things outdoors.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10th at 2pm at Kingdom Hall 395 Boxwood Rd. Red Lion, PA 17356.
Including his wife Lisa, Jim is also survived by his daughter, Julia A. Uffelman of York and two sisters, Alice Uffelman and Nancy L. Uffelman both of Brogue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the 610 Community Way, Lancaster PA 17603
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019