James Raffensberger
York - James D. Raffensberger, 98 of York, formerly of Dallastown passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Haven at Springwood. He was the beloved husband of 74 years to Loretta M. (Ryer) Raffensberger.
Born May 10, 1922 in Dallastown, he was a son of the late Harvey and Rosa (Baldwin) Raffensberger.
James is survived by three sons: Stephen D. Raffensberger and wife Adah of Reading, PA, Michael R. Raffensberger and wife Carol of York, and Mark E. Raffensberger and wife Donelle of Dallastown. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Walter Williams; 9 grandchildren: Lance Williams, Vincent Williams, Wendi Rathman, Kristy Raffensberger, Matthew Kerchner, Brian Raffensberger, Emily Raffensberger, Gretchen Pham, and Ellen Raffensberger; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara L. Williams, and 4 brothers: Millard, Floyd, Emory, and Roy.
James served proudly in the Army Air Corps during WWII as a switchboard operator at Base Air Depot #2 near Blackpool, England. He worked in the furniture business for many years and owned the Dallastown Upholstery Shop from 1957 until his retirement. James and Loretta lived in the same house in Dallastown for over 70 years and were honored as the borough's longest-married couple at Dallastown's 150th anniversary in 2016.
James was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 605 and the Dallastown Rescue Fire Company where he volunteered on bingo nights for many years. He competed for many years in the York County Horseshoe League where he made many good friends.
A funeral service to celebrate James' life will be held at 11am on Thursday, October 1st at the Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc.; 104 W. Main St. in Dallastown with Deacon Dan Bernardy officiating. Interment will follow in Dallastown Union Cemetery. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Thursday from 10am until the start of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Fire Company No. 1; 50 S School Pl, Dallastown, PA 17313.
