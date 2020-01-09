Services
James Reah ("Jim") Hollinger


1930 - 2020
James Reah ("Jim") Hollinger Obituary
James Reah ("Jim") Hollinger

Chincoteague Island, VA - Hollinger, James Reah ("Jim"), 89, of Chincoteague Island, VA passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by his family in Elkins Park, PA. Jim was born in Lancaster, PA on December 17, 1930, son of the late Elva (Book) and J. Reah Hollinger. Beloved husband of the late Ann (Stover) Hollinger. Loving father of Scott Hollinger, Lisa Marrocco, and Michael Hollinger. Dear brother of Joanne Chambers and Barbara Hollinger. Fond grandfather of Lauren, Joshua, Benjamin, and Willa. Jim was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. He was a founding member of the Community Tennis Association of Chincoteague Island; a frequent performer as well as board member of York (PA) Little Theatre. He graduated from West Lampeter High School, Lancaster, PA, class of 1948 and attended Millersville University along with Franklin and Marshall College. Jim was a technical writer and founder of Hollinger Publications in York, PA. He was a lover of theatre (as an actor, lighting designer, and audience member), avid outdoorsman (sailing, hiking, biking), New Yorker reader, film buff, and tennis player. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Services entrusted to Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
