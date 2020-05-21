|
James Ross Kahler
James Ross (Jim) Kahler, 63, a 28 year resident of Pasadena, MD and formerly of Glen Burnie, died on May 12, 2020 at his home. Mr. Kahler was born on April 13, 1957 in Darby, PA to John David Sr. and Barbara Ellen Kahler. He grew up in Sharon Hill, PA, and became a member of the local 4H club, which began a lifetime connection with 4H. He graduated from Sharon Hill High School in 1975. He attended the University of Maryland (UM), first to study Entomology, an interest he developed in 4H, and he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in 1979. At UM, he changed his area of undergraduate study to go along with his 4H interests, and spent a summer on the staff of the National 4H Center in Chevy Chase, MD. He earned a Masters degree in 1988. After undergraduate study, he joined Cooperative Extension, which supports 4H, and worked as a 4-H agent, first in Cecil County and then Anne Arundel County, both in Maryland. During this time, he reconnected with his future wife, Chris, who he first met years before at 4H Camp. They were married in 1986. Jim advanced in his career in 4H, moving to the University of Maryland Cooperative Extension staff, including being part of a special program creating youth computer centers at several military bases around the world. Most recently, he joined the United States Department of Agriculture in National Institute of Food and Agriculture, 4-H and Youth Development Program, where he did program development and research in the 4H Science Program. Jim was a colleague and friend of many who have worked in 4H youth programs over the years, and his work touched the lives of thousands of young people, He retired in 2019. Outside of work, Jim enjoyed sharing his interests with his daughters Diana and Danielle, especially when they were 4H age. He later taught archery skills as a certified instructor and playing with the Bay Winds Community Band, activities in which Danielle also participated.. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kahler is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Chris D. Kahler; daughters, Diana and Danielle Kahler, all of Pasadena; brother, John D. Kahler, Jr. (Carol) of Philadelphia, PA; and sister, Janet Whitehead (John) of York, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment private.
