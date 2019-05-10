Services
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Gross Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James S. Gross Sr. Obituary
James S. Gross, Sr.

York - James S. Gross, Sr., age 76, of York, died at 2:03 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara S. (Potter) Gross.

Born July 19, 1942 in York, the son of the late Stewart and Mildred M. (Senft) Gross, he was the former owner of Ducks Tavern and was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God and the Rooster Club.

Mr. Gross is survived by two daughters, Sara M.M. Gross and Tracey L. Bender, both of York; a son, James S. Gross, Jr. of Germany; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Gross. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gross.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with his Pastor Benny Ortiz officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Workinger Semmel Funeral Home York
Download Now