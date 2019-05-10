James S. Gross, Sr.



York - James S. Gross, Sr., age 76, of York, died at 2:03 AM Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Barbara S. (Potter) Gross.



Born July 19, 1942 in York, the son of the late Stewart and Mildred M. (Senft) Gross, he was the former owner of Ducks Tavern and was a member of Calvary Temple Assembly of God and the Rooster Club.



Mr. Gross is survived by two daughters, Sara M.M. Gross and Tracey L. Bender, both of York; a son, James S. Gross, Jr. of Germany; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a sister, Linda Gross. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Gross.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:00 PM Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York, with his Pastor Benny Ortiz officiating. Visitation will be 3-4:00 PM. Private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , {York Division} 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary