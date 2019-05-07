Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dover, PA
Dover - James S. "Sam" Smith, 75, of Dover, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at home, after a series of illnesses.

He was born on March 23, 1943 in Gallipolis, Ohio to the late Dale and Wilhelmina Smith.

Sam was retired from the United States Army, having served for 23 years. He was a Vietnam War veteran who volunteered for an extra tour and served with distinction, accumulating numerous medals and honors. After retiring from the Army, he found the property of his dreams in Dover, and spent happy times rebuilding his house and working the land on his tractor and backhoe.

Surviving are his wife Leslie S. Kaufman, his sister Judy West, her children Kristi and Shane, five other nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. With no children of his own, Sam was a favorite uncle to them and to his wife's nieces and nephews. Sam is remembered fondly as a mentor and role model to many of his friends' children.

A memorial gathering will be held in Dover on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 pm. For details and to RSVP, please contact Leslie Kaufman at [email protected]

Donations in his name can be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements are under the care of the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 7, 2019
