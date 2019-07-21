|
James Sheen
York - 1948-2019
James Sheen left us in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 10th.
"Jimmy" was a righteous dude.
He taught photography for many years and it was one of his greatest joys.
Teaching was second only to being behind the camera, constantly searching for moments.
There is a part of him in every one of his negatives. Each print fiber contains a piece of his soul. If we want to see him, we need just look at his life's work.
Once, while on the subject of going out in the world to take pictures, he said, "Risk total failure when you photograph.
Don't be safe because if you take a risk, it'll show.
It'll mean something."
Jim was a risk taker. When he was younger, he jumped off the top of a 60ft truss bridge into the dark waters of the Loyalsock Creek below.
Jim meant something. He still means something. You will be missed, Risk Taker.
Jim Sheen is survived by Christine Sheen, who he treasured most in this life.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta; his stepfather, George Miller; and his sister, Betsy Harrigan.
He lives on through his nieces, Melissa Beth Schmidt, Jamie Welch, and Kris Ann Ruth; his dog, Patrick (Schmatrick); his best friend, Craig Reger and his parents, Robin and Alan;a family friend, Deshon Marine Sr; all his former students, and so many others. He treasured all of you.
A celebration of Jim's time will be held on August 31st at the address listed below.
His ashes will be scattered in the places he loved so well.
Jim loved handwritten correspondence so please send condolences to 840 McKenzie Street. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019