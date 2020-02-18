Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Smith


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Smith Obituary
James Smith

YORK - James Garvin Smith, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at York Hospital.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.

James was born in York on July 7, 1962, the son of Meredith R. (Smith) Smith of York and the late Robert E. Smith. He worked as a manager at Turkey Hill Stores in the York Area. Prior to that he had worked at the VFW in East Berlin.

James leaves a brother, Scott T. Smith and his wife Deb of North York; nephews, Jeffrey Smith of Florida, Alan Kearney and his wife Melissa of York; great nieces, Olivia Kearney and Alexis Hogan and her husband, Jake; a great, great nephew, Elwood Hogan; as well as numerous aunts and cousins.

Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or , 3001 Gettysburg Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -