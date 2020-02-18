|
James Smith
YORK - James Garvin Smith, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at York Hospital.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service.
James was born in York on July 7, 1962, the son of Meredith R. (Smith) Smith of York and the late Robert E. Smith. He worked as a manager at Turkey Hill Stores in the York Area. Prior to that he had worked at the VFW in East Berlin.
James leaves a brother, Scott T. Smith and his wife Deb of North York; nephews, Jeffrey Smith of Florida, Alan Kearney and his wife Melissa of York; great nieces, Olivia Kearney and Alexis Hogan and her husband, Jake; a great, great nephew, Elwood Hogan; as well as numerous aunts and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or , 3001 Gettysburg Rd. Camp Hill, PA 17011. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020