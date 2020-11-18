1/1
James Steven Barrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Steven Barrett

Dover - James Steven Barrett, 48, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Katie Lynn (Deardorff) Barrett, to whom he was married to for eleven years.

Born on July 1, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of William and Margo (Paulsen) Barrett. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1990. James liked being outdoors doing yard work, gardening, and fishing. He was passionate about weightlifting and animal rescue. He, also, enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family. James worked as a forklift technician for Pengate Handling Systems. He was a beloved husband and father, who loved and adored his daughter.

James is survived by his daughter, Aubree James Barrett, and brothers, John Barrett and wife, Kristen and Charles Barrett.

Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Supporting the Barrett Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/275f5rrys0?teamInvite=F7KHmP0IYLB9ecuDS3C7ZJPysfskotFETAzsqrbiNPfOO49pMTodfRdT0sh5sHT7






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved