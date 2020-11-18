James Steven Barrett
Dover - James Steven Barrett, 48, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was the husband of Katie Lynn (Deardorff) Barrett, to whom he was married to for eleven years.
Born on July 1, 1972, in Columbus, Ohio, he was the son of William and Margo (Paulsen) Barrett. He graduated from Whitehall High School in 1990. James liked being outdoors doing yard work, gardening, and fishing. He was passionate about weightlifting and animal rescue. He, also, enjoyed cooking and grilling for his family. James worked as a forklift technician for Pengate Handling Systems. He was a beloved husband and father, who loved and adored his daughter.
James is survived by his daughter, Aubree James Barrett, and brothers, John Barrett and wife, Kristen and Charles Barrett.
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Supporting the Barrett Family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/275f5rrys0?teamInvite=F7KHmP0IYLB9ecuDS3C7ZJPysfskotFETAzsqrbiNPfOO49pMTodfRdT0sh5sHT7