James StrayerFalls Church, VA - James Strayer was born February 8th, 1948 in York, only child of Augustus and Ruth Strayer, died in Falls Church, VA on June 18, 2020.He graduated Transylvania college with a degree in art in 1971.He worked at McCrory Intra-company and later for Giant Foods. He retired from his work in 2013 and lived with his wife of 16 years Ikuko Strayer in Falls Church, VA.He suffered from prostate cancer for 17 years, however enjoyed trips to the ocean at Cape May, NJ and Ocean City, MD. He loved the ocean very much. He also loved to drive his Cadillac.He was devoted to reading the Bible and praying every day.He had a happy and peaceful childhood in York - he spoke pleasantly of his memories.An burial will be held at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York at a later date.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.