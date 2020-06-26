James Strayer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Strayer

Falls Church, VA - James Strayer was born February 8th, 1948 in York, only child of Augustus and Ruth Strayer, died in Falls Church, VA on June 18, 2020.

He graduated Transylvania college with a degree in art in 1971.

He worked at McCrory Intra-company and later for Giant Foods. He retired from his work in 2013 and lived with his wife of 16 years Ikuko Strayer in Falls Church, VA.

He suffered from prostate cancer for 17 years, however enjoyed trips to the ocean at Cape May, NJ and Ocean City, MD. He loved the ocean very much. He also loved to drive his Cadillac.

He was devoted to reading the Bible and praying every day.

He had a happy and peaceful childhood in York - he spoke pleasantly of his memories.

An burial will be held at Mt. Rose Cemetery in York at a later date.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved