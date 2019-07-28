|
James (Jim) Stuart Dickson
Red Lion - James (Jim) Stuart Dickson 4th passed away on July 21, 2019 at home in Red Lion at the age of 85.
Jim was the beloved and devoted husband of Gladys (Barshinger) Dickson for 57 years.
He was born to the late James Stuart Dickson 3rd and Daisy (Ness) Dickson on April 17, 1934 in New York City. Jim and his mother moved to the area when his father passed away in 1946. A few years after graduating from Dallastown High School, he was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country for two years. He was stationed at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma before deployment to Korea. Upon returning home, Jim married and started a family while working at Lion Metal and later, Peach Bottom Atomic Power Plant.
Jim loved to stay busy with projects around the house and enjoyed sightseeing while driving around York County. He was also an avid cyclist, having ridden his bicycle several thousand miles during retirement and was still riding at age 85. He was especially proud of having completed the entire 184mi C&O Canal trail in less than a week.
He made friends with everyone he met and his presence will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Gladys, his son and daughter-in-law, James Stuart Dickson 5th and Tammy Dickson, his extended family members and two best friends, Bernie Wagman and Bob (Brownie) Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 3rd, 10:00AM at Red Lion Bible Church 105 Springvale Road Red Lion PA where Jim was a member. There will be visitation with the family members at 9:30AM. His ashes will be interred at Ft. Indiantown Gap cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 28, 2019