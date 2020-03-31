|
James T. Bell
York - James "Topp" Bell, 54, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at home with family surrounding him.
James was the son of the late Raymond Green. He is survived by his mother, Ceola King; wife Roberta Bell; daughters Ashley King, Jazzmin Bell, Liarae Bell, Alleah Bell; son Gerrid Bell; granddaughters Riley and Riyan; sister Marsha Scott; brothers Ali Riley and Theodore Bell.
Topp took the pleasure in many family, friends, and acquaintances.
Due to the public health conditions there will be no public service.
The family would like to thank you for your love and support.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020