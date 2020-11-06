1/1
James T. Dellinger
James T. Dellinger

York - James Thomas Dellinger, 86, entered into rest peacefully on November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Born on March 20, 1934 in York, he was the son of the late Anna (Dietz) and Burnell Dellinger. James was the loving husband of Janet Mae (Wolfe) Dellinger whom he spent 66 years with. James honorably served his country as a member of the United States Army. He was a retired mechanic, farmer and truck driver. James was a life time member at Faith U.M. Church, Kreatz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045, Riverside Lodge in Wrightsvile, Tall Cedars in York, Hawks Gunning Club in York and Porcupine Rod and Gun Club.

In addition to his wife, Janet, James leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughters, MaryAnn Dellinger of Lewes,DE and Jane Chisnell of Millsboro, DE; son, Thomas Dellinger and wife Stacy of Wrightsville, PA; sisters, Peggy Youcheff of Hellam, Susan Leiphart (Leonard) of Hellam and Kathy Arnold (Steve) of Hellam; brother, Donald Dellinger (Teresa) of Hellam; sisters and brothers-in-law, William and Ruth Wolfe, Nadine Utz, Marlene and Sonny Swords, Dennis and Patti Wolfe, Donalene Spyker and Nyla and Ronald Smeltzer; grandchildren, Kimberly (Clint) Nickle, Kaitlyn, Mackenzie (Matt), Nikki, Lake, TJay; great grandson, James; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his in-laws, George and Minnie (Herbst) Wolfe, brothers-in-law; David Utz and Dave Spyker.

A Celebration of Life Service will held on November 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 126 E. Market St, Hellam. Rev. Vernon Shenberger and Rev. John Kurtz will be officiating the service. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. In Iieu of flowers donations can be made to Grane Hospice and Faith U.M. Church. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
