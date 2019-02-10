|
James T. Enfield
Felton - James T. Enfield, 70, died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his home following a brief illness. He was the husband of Linda C. (Grove) Enfield, with whom he celebrated a 50th wedding anniversary May 25, 2018.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Friedensaal Lutheran Church, 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys, with his pastor, the Rev. Margareta M. Breden, officiating. There will be no viewing. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 AM at the church.
Mr. Enfield was born on Dec. 29, 1948 in York and was a son of the late Clarence R. and Helen J. (Wilson) Enfield.
He served in the U.S. National Guard from 1972 to 1978 and was a pool and spa technician with L.C. Hohne Pool and Spas in Baltimore for over 42 years.
He was an active member of Friedensaal Lutheran Church where he served on several committees and was a member of the Central PA Corvair Club, the V.R. Car Club and the Hershey Region AACA.
Besides his wife, Jim leaves his mother in law, Ruth V. (Heffner) Grove, and a brother and sister in law, Steven E. Grove and wife Deborah, a niece and nephew and a great niece.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friedensaal Lutheran Church, 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019