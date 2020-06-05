James V. "Jim" Almony
Parkton, MD - James V. "Jim" Almony, 82, of Parkton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Weds. June 3. He was the husband to Joyce (Tracey) Almony for 61 years.
James was born in 1937 to Victor and Helen (Harris) Almony in York. He was a graduate of Hereford High class of '56, and was a Lifetime Member at the MD Line Volunteer Fire Dept. Jim also worked for BGE for 39 years. When he wasn't working, Jim very much enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, some of whom affectionately called him Pappy. He will be sorely missed by friends and family alike.
In addition to his wife Joyce, Jim is survived by daughters: Patricia Carey and her children Kristan, Meagan, and Zachary; Pamela Almony, her husband Erich Schlitzkus and their daughter Lydia; and Tracy Neutzel, her husband Jon and their sons Benjamin and Lawson; and 2 sisters Linda Cummings and her husband Warren, and Vickie Almony. In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by a brother Harris E. Almony.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask for donations to be made to: York County 4H- Penn State Extension at 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, STE101, York, PA 17402 Attn: Linda Spahr -or- Canine Companions for Independents at cci.org/donate/.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.