James W. Gardner
York - James W. "Jim" Gardner, age 94, of York, died peacefully, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Dallastown Nursing Center. Born in York on July 27, 1924, he was the son of the late Allen H. and Etta M. (Brillhart) Gardner. Jim was the loving husband of the late Mary (Schmuck) Gardner, she died April 25, 2010.
Jim, along with his wife Mary, were the owners/operators of Schmuck's Cleaners and Tailors. He was an active member of Advent Lutheran Church. He was a member of the church's leisure group, a member of the Altar Guild, the church council, served as an usher, and was a member of Advent's Prayer Team. Jim was a member of the President's Cabinet of the Gettysburg Seminary and Friends of the Seminary. He was also a member of the NRA, the Dallastown American Legion, the Dry Cleaners Association of Pennsylvania, and the York Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Jim was an avid vegetable gardener. He loved to spend time working on his lawn and landscaping his yard. His favorite project was the pond he built in his yard, and he loved to sit by his pond and enjoy nature.
Jim is survived by his sons Thomas M. Gardner, and his wife Linda of Red Lion, James W. Gardner, Jr., and his wife Sharon of Sebastian, FL, his daughter-in-law Cynthia "Cindy" Gardner of York, and his sister Anna Lee Stambaugh of Spring Grove. He is also survived by his grandchildren Michael Gardner, and his wife Britt, Matthew Gardner, and his girlfriend Theresa Sleight, Virginia Smeltzer, and her husband Kevin, Andrew Gardner, and his wife Melissa, Elliot Gardner, and his wife Krista, his great-grandchildren Clea, Tylar, Nora, Clark, Michelina, and Coen, and his nephew Mark Garrett. Jim was preceded in death by his son Carl F. Gardner.
A funeral service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, with the Rev. Dr. Constance L. Mentzer officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Advent Lutheran Church, 1775 East Market Street, York, PA 17402.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the Dallastown Nursing Center for the loving care they showed Jim at the end of his life's journey.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 23, 2019