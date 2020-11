Or Copy this URL to Share

Share James's life story with friends and family

Share James's life story with friends and family

James W. Hoffman



Delta - James W. Hoffman, 76, entered into rest on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Rebecca A. (Peters) Hoffman for 32 years.



As per James' request no services will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store