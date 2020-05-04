Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
James W. Marshall

James W. Marshall

Shrewsbury - James W. Marshall, age 92, of Shrewsbury, died at 8:23 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Alice "Lorraine" (Utz) Marshall.

Born May 15, 1927 in Maryland, the son of the late James W. and Ethel (Wheeler) Marshall, he had served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, and was retired as an Electrical Engineer.

Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of private services.

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020
