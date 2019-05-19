|
James W. Peters
Wrightsville - James W. Peters, age 70, of Wrightsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at LGH, surrounded by his family, after a tragic accident at home. Born in Wrightsville on May 28, 1948, he was the son of the late Loretta Peters. Jim was the loving husband of 33 years to Vanessa (Roeser) Peters.
Jim was a disabled Veteran serving two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Army Ranger. He owned and operated several businesses in his life, the Bridgeside Café, Hometown Hotel, and the Bainbridge Inn. He was a member of the American Legion, Abel-Poff-Leithiser Post 469, Wrightsville, and a life member of the Kreutz Creek Valley VFW Post 7045, Hellam. Jim loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children Jamie (Peters) Ivey, and her husband Aaron, Tara Reider, Chrystal (Boyles) Rupert, and her husband Eric, and Steve Boyles. He is also survived by his brothers Barry Peters, Tim Atland, his sisters Connie Peters, Christine Quade, and his 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his sisters Bonnie Ann and Rae Ann Peters and his brother Bob Peters.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the American Legion, Abel-Poff-Leithiser Post 469, 101 South Second Street, Wrightsville from 1:00 to 4:00pm. Military Honors will be accorded by the Legion Honor Guard at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 19, 2019