James W. Warner
Felton - James "Jim" W. Warner, of Felton, entered into God's care, after a brief illness, on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 8:55 am at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 92. He was the husband of Madaline G. (Gladfelter) Warner to whom he married on Oct. 10, 1953.
Jim was born in York, and was the son of the late, James S. and Mammie (Ness) Warner. He worked at the Red Lion Cabinet Co., and the Automotive Service in York, retiring after 41 years. He was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Felton and a United States Navy Veteran.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Keith A. Warner and wife Connie of Felton, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his two siblings.
There will be no viewing. A Graveside Service of Honor and Praise for Jim will be on Friday, May 3rd at 10 am. All those wishing to attend, are asked to meet at the entrance to Susquehanna Memorial Gardens at 9:45 am. Full military rites will be offered by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion, are assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Bethany UM Church, 49 High St., Felton, PA 17322.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 1, 2019