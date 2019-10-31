|
|
Jamie A. Mayer
Marcellus, NY - Jamie A. Mayer, 42, of Marcellus, NY, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in York, PA, he moved to Marcellus in 2011. Jamie was a 1994 graduate of West York Area Senior High School and attended Johnson and Wales University for Culinary Arts. His love and passion for the food service industry led him to serve as the executive chef at several successful restaurants. Jamie brought this passion into his home whether it was a simple weeknight meal or holiday feast, he was always in the kitchen showing his love through food. He built his career as an independent marketing consultant and was employed as the director of marketing with Hi-Lite Airfield Services for 13 years. Jamie was known for his sense of adventure, love of traveling and always experiencing life to the fullest. Above all, he loved spending time with family and friends, especially watching his daughter dance and his son play sports.
Surviving are his wife of 15 years, the former Tammy Shettleton; daughter, Grace; son, Braydon; parents, James and Lori; brother, Justin (Tiffany); niece, Madeline; nephew, Broderick; grandparents, James and Jacqueline Diffendarfer; mother-in-law, Ramona Pettitt; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends may call Friday, November 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Buranich Funeral Home, 5431 W. Genesee St., Camillus.
Services will be Saturday, November 2 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to benefit Jamie's children's college funds, c/o Tammy Mayer, 4972A Limeledge Rd., Marcellus, NY 13108.
Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019