Jamie L. Zeigler



East Manchester Twp. - Jamie L. Zeigler, age 55, of East Manchester Township, Manchester, died at 10:15 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of John A. Zeigler.



Born April 15, 1963 in York, she was the only child of Shirley R. (Gibbs) Ruth of Manchester, and the late Donald R. Ruth. Mrs. Zeigler worked in the accounting office at the United Way of York County and also attended St. Paul United Methodist Church in Manchester. She enjoyed gardening, attending Hershey Bears Hockey games, and spending time with her family.



In addition to her husband and mother, Mrs. Zeigler is survived by a son, Jason A. Zeigler, and his wife Nicole of Dallastown; a daughter, Jillian A. Atkins, and her husband Justin of Waynesboro; a granddaughter, Caroline P. Atkins; her mother-in-law, Mae M. Zeigler of Manchester; many loving aunts and uncles; her dog, Tucker; and her cat, Kaley.



Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 4360 Board Road, Manchester, with her visitation Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Eddie D. D. Miller, officiating. Viewings will be 6-8:00 PM Monday at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, and 1-2:00 PM Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in Manchester Union Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th floor, New York, NY 10004, the York County SPCA 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406, Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Ave, Suite 600, Bethesda, MD 20814, or to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary