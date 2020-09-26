Jan K. Poff
Dover - Jan K. (Plowman) Poff, 66, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York.
Born on January 6, 1954 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ronald Plowman and Iris Lou (Frederick) Henry. Jan was a 1971 graduate of Central York High School and graduated Cum Laude from York College in 1989 with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. She worked many years as a Registered Nurse at Pleasant Acres until retiring.
Jan leaves her son, Sean Poff of Dover; two daughters, Jenni Reynolds and her husband, Jon of Dover and Deanna Porter and her husband, Benjamin of Dover; three grandchildren, Joseph, Madison and Brendan; three step grandchildren, Zachary, Christopher and Emily; brother, Mark Plowman and his wife, Carole of York; and sister, Rebecca Senft and her husband, Joseph "Kip" of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com