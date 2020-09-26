1/1
Jan K. Poff
1954 - 2020
Jan K. Poff

Dover - Jan K. (Plowman) Poff, 66, died on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.

A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York.

Born on January 6, 1954 in York, she was a daughter of the late Ronald Plowman and Iris Lou (Frederick) Henry. Jan was a 1971 graduate of Central York High School and graduated Cum Laude from York College in 1989 with a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing. She worked many years as a Registered Nurse at Pleasant Acres until retiring.

Jan leaves her son, Sean Poff of Dover; two daughters, Jenni Reynolds and her husband, Jon of Dover and Deanna Porter and her husband, Benjamin of Dover; three grandchildren, Joseph, Madison and Brendan; three step grandchildren, Zachary, Christopher and Emily; brother, Mark Plowman and his wife, Carole of York; and sister, Rebecca Senft and her husband, Joseph "Kip" of York.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
Funeral services provided by
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
