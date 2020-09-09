Jane Ann DelpYork - Jane Ann Delp, 90, of York died Friday, September 4, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Sprenkle Drive, York. She was the wife of the late William "Bill" Taylor Delp, MD. Jane Ann and Bill were married for 59 years prior to his death in 2015.Born June 21, 1930 in Red Lion, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John R. and Helen Elizabeth (Brown) Rojahn. Jane Ann was the oldest of 10 children.She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and David Imhoff of Felton, Kimberley and Ron Srafin of Indianapolis, IN, and Rebecca and Paul Brodbeck of Dover, his son, Andrew T. Delp, MD of Dallastown, 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.Jane Ann was a 1948 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and received her RN from Temple University. Jane Ann was a passionate and accomplished artist. She was a member, teacher and President of The York Art Association and member of York Arts. She was involved in the Art Community in Vero Beach, FL. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of York where she was involved in many different aspects of the church especially with Vacation Bible School. She was member of the following organizations: The York County Medical Society Alliance, the York Hospital Auxiliary, Historical Society of East Berlin and York, National League of American Pen Women, Holy Child Nursery, and Performing Arts for Children. She served on the board of Planned Parenthood of York, and United Way of York County. Jane Ann was an avid tennis player.Jane Ann welcomed her home to all and was often revered as the "sweetest lady" and reminding her family to always be kind. She will be greatly missed by many.Following cremation, a private service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of York with the burial in the Memorial Gardens of the church. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to York Art Association, 220 South Marshall Street, York, PA 17402, or to First Presbyterian Church, 225 East Market Street, York, PA 17403, or to Wellspan York Health Foundation, 50 North Duke Street, 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.