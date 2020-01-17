|
|
Jane Ballerstein
MANCHESTER - Jane E. (May) Ballerstein, 68, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her residence.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 2p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York, with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. Pastor Beth Schlegel will be officiating at the service.
Jane was born in York on September 24, 1951, the daughter of the late Robert and Julia N. (Gingerich) May. She worked for Gannett Fleming, Inc. in Camp Hill.
Jane was a 1969 graduate of York Suburban High School. She was an aerobics instructor for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, and spending time with her pets, especially her dog Mackenzie.
Jane leaves a son, Ryan Ballerstein of Mt. Wolf; a daughter, Erika Shelly of Mt. Wolf; three grandchildren, Peyton, Parker, and Tommy; and a sister, Joanne May and her husband, David Lensch of York.
Memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., 13275 Blymire Hollow Rd., Stewartstown, PA 17363, Cheryl Kay Foundation, 661 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406 or a favorite animal shelter. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020