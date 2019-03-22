|
|
Jane Carol Shepard
York - 8-8-32 to 3-16-19
Jane died peacefully, on her own terms, surrounded by her family. She is survived by (listed in order of preference) her sons Oliver Shepard III (Anne), Jeffrey Shepard (Debbie), daughters Jennifer McGann, Sallie Otenasek (Rick), 8 grandchildren Ryan, Conor, Maude, Ollie, Henry, Joe, Chase and Jeff and 4 great-grandchildren Kaelyn, Cameron, Parker and Collin. Jane was predeceased by her husband Oliver Shepard Jr. (Corky).
Jane grew up in Baltimore and lived most of her adult life in York, PA. She was a graduate of Eden Hall and The Peabody Conservatory.
She was a born entrepreneur and started the Magical Minstrel Players as well as working as a Special Events Coordinator at the The Bon Ton Department Store.
She was a talented pianist, playwright and composer. She was also an avid tennis player; she and Corky loved their years playing and competing at The York Country Club. As a Bridge Life Master Jane maintained her passion for the game until the end.
Her greatest joy was leading family and friends in song gathered around the piano singing Christmas Carols and family favorites.
She was "one of a kind" and a "force of nature." She will be missed.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Harford County Humane Society, or the Trump 2020 campaign! (Her wishes!)
I sat alone in Mom's apartment. I sat on the overstuffed sofa where Mom sat as she and I watched TV when I visited. The sun filled the living room with light as it set on a brilliantly clear March evening. It reflected off the pond where she spent happy times feeding the geese.
The apartment was comfortably warm from the sun and extremely quiet compared to the normal loud volume from her TV. The smell of the cigarettes had faded in the weeks since Mom had been gone so my sinuses weren't burning.
I was at Mom's apartment to help the folks who had come to take away some of the last remnants of the material life of Mom. Good people who had a need for items like the seldom used kitchen table and the blue recliner which was where I sat when I visited. At the last moment two gentleman agreed to take my mom's bed. I was happy because it meant it wouldn't have to be moved by us but it really felt like a very personal part of my mom was gone forever.
As the furniture left I was struck by the thought that the process of having people take parts of my mom's life was sort of like organ donation. These parts of my mom's existence would live on, hopefully helping others to enjoy their life more in some way. It was a little reassuring.
I didn't leave immediately. I got a little emotional. As I sat in the apartment I heard the family in the apartment above. I had never really noticed any sound before but I listened. I couldn't understand the words but I could hear a family interacting and I heard a child laughing over something they were sharing. It was sort of like watching a foreign film- you can get what's going on just by the tone. It also reminded me that life goes on. As mom took her last breath in the hospital the Brahms Lullaby played over the intercom signaling the birth of a baby. That feeling of the circle of life hit me there too.
The silence returned and I listened to the geese honking on the pond. I wondered if they were calling out to my mom. One of mom's great joys was spreading bird seed outside her apartment. The geese would flock to her and she would talk to them like people. The thought occurred to me "I wonder if they miss her?" I realize they came for food but I hope they remember the lady in the apartment.
As the sun went down I closed the blinds and stood looking at a basically empty apartment. I thought that what's left of a person when they die is memories in the minds of those who knew and loved her.
As I got ready to leave the apartment it was silent and sad. I turned off the last light and left the apartment. I stood in the shared stairway and locked the door I heard the family above again laughing and happy. It reminded me that life does go on. I had a smile on my face as I left.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019