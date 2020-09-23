Jane Cuthrell



York - Jane A. Cuthrell, 81, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior peacefully on September 13, 2020. Born on January 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Effie (Hampton) and Sydney Cuthrell. Jane was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church.



Jane leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Carolyn Cuthrell; a host family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, a viewing will be from 9 - 11 a.m at Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 W. Locust Street. The service and Interment will be held immediately after the viewing at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.









