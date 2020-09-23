1/1
Jane Cuthrell
1939 - 2020
Jane Cuthrell

York - Jane A. Cuthrell, 81, entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior peacefully on September 13, 2020. Born on January 13, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Effie (Hampton) and Sydney Cuthrell. Jane was an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

Jane leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Carolyn Cuthrell; a host family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, a viewing will be from 9 - 11 a.m at Shiloh Baptist Church, 740 W. Locust Street. The service and Interment will be held immediately after the viewing at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
SEP
25
Service
Funeral services provided by
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 23, 2020
Deep and sincere respect for Ms. Jane and deepest condolences to the family. She will be remembered as a kind-hearted strong woman. God's strength, comfort and peace to the family
Tud Brown
Friend
