JANE E. FLAHARTY
Delta - JANE ELIZABETH MANIFOLD FLAHARTY, 90 of Delta, PA, passed away peacefully in her home after a brief illness on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She had been married to Dean L. (Pete) Flaharty for 67 years at the time of his passing in 2012. Jane was born on March 19, 1928 in Woodbine (now Airville), PA to the late Samuel Dale Manifold and Louise Tabor Wiley Manifold. Jane graduated from the former Lower Chanceford High School Class of 1945 and Thompson Business School. She was an astute business woman, making every penny count. She worked in a bank, cleaned houses, planted and picked produce and was the star peeler at the local canning house. Furthermore, she managed her late husband's business and was the reason Dean was in business since 1947. She served for many years as the township auditor and township tax enumerator.
Jane was the Airville 4-H Club's gardening leader for 40+ years as well as a member of the York County Farm Women for 50 years. Growing up, she was a member of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church before switching to Salem United Methodist Church for 60+ years. She served as treasurer and registrar of Salem Community Nursery School since its inception 40+ years ago.
She is survived by: five children: Edward D. Flaharty (Gail Diane) of Brogue, PA, formerly of Yoe, PA; Deanna S. Johnson (C. Thomas) of Airville, PA; John G. Flaharty (Dawn) of Landisville, PA; Janet L. Wiley (Paul) of Sebring, FL; Jacqueline R. Matesich (Joseph) of Airville, PA. Twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her three siblings: Hughes Manifold, Sarah Flaharty and Dale Manifold, her first born son, Edward Dale Flaharty, grandson, Eric Flaharty and great grandson, Gabriel Daniels.
The first viewing will be held on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Delta, PA. A second viewing will be held on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. followed immediately with the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Salem United Methodist Church, 5042 Delta Road, Delta with Reverend James B. Shuler of Pine Grove Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery.Her family would appreciate memorial contributions to Salem U.M.C., % Mr. Robert Hess, 473 Slab Road, Delta, PA 17314. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2019