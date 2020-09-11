Jane E. Moul
Dover - On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Jane Elizabeth Moul, age 95, passed away at UPMC Memorial Hospital.
Jane was born January 27, 1925 at her home in York. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth J. (Livingston) and Lester E. Moul. Jane is survived by her sister, Nancy A. (Moul) Little of Dover; nieces, Stephanie (Little) Kin, her husband, Ronald and their children, Mikala and Andrei; Susan (Little) Fanelli, her husband, Claude and children, Mason and Randi Bainbridge; Michelle Little, her fiancé, Chuck Strayer and children, Jada and Austyn Hare; and many loving cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Harry Little and great nephew, Devin Kin as well as others who have passed.
Jane graduated from Dover High School in 1944. She was an employee of Nabisco for 29 years and Graham Company for 13 years, retiring at age 66.
Jane was a member of St. David's E.C. Church in Dover and also attended Calvary Lutheran Church in Dover. She was a member of the Heritage Senior Center and assisted with Meals on Wheels deliveries for many years.
Jane was the sweetest, most gentle soul and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She always remembered birthdays and was generous and thoughtful. We all greatly enjoyed her witty and dry sense of humor! Favorite activities and pastimes included watching Star Trek, Westerns, Penn State Football and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sometimes she could not bear to watch the Penn State games, as they made her too nervous. Jane especially loved going to Brown's in Loganville and any Panera, where she would always order the chicken noodle soup. She enjoyed playing dominos, cards and games, with her sister and friends. She was always up for a road trip, even traveling to Florida several times via car. Ocean City, MD and the family cabin in Caledonia were other favorite places and those trips hold great memories for the family.
A remembrance will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315.
