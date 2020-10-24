1/1
Jane Louise Flinchbaugh
1924 - 2020
Jane Louise Flinchbaugh

Collegeville, PA - Jane Louise Flinchbaugh, age 96, of Collegeville, PA passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

She was born in York, PA on May 23, 1924, the daughter of the late Harry F. and Anne C. (Bunty) Dougherty. She was the wife of John E. Flinchbaugh for over 57 years until his passing in 2007.

Jane and her husband raised their family in Levittown, PA where they were members of Queen of the Universe RC Church. They then moved to Valley Forge, PA where they lived for 20 years and were members of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. Jane had been a resident of Brandywine Living at Upper Providence for the past five years until moving in with her oldest daughter in April of this year.

Jane was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. She was a dedicated mother to her five children and was faithfully devoted to the Blessed Mother.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne (Robert) Wetzel of Collegeville, PA; son, Thomas Flinchbaugh of Collegeville, PA; daughter, Joan (Scott) Rodenbach of Bethlehem, PA; son, Richard (Andrea) Flinchbaugh of Allen, TX; and son, James Flinchbaugh of Lansdale, PA. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Tim, Matt, Kevin, Brian, Melissa, Dan, Matthew, Jules, Grace, Amelia and William; as well as five great grandchildren: Mackenzie, RJ, Addy, OIiver and Jason.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM in St. Eleanor's RC Church, 647 Locust Street, Collegeville, PA 19426. Due to the present pandemic, the family understands that many will not be comfortable joining them in person. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed and a recording will be available after the Mass has concluded. The stream may be accessed at Jane's online obituary at www.msrfh.com.

For those who wish to attend in person, please note there will not be a receiving line prior to Mass and social distancing guidelines will be followed including the wearing of masks.

We welcome you to view a memorial slideshow presentation of her life, lovingly created by her grandson, Dan Rodenbach, at www.msrfh.com.

Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at the link here.

Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe, PA (610) 489-7900




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Eleanor's RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
