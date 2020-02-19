|
Jane M. Dietrich, 60, of York, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at home. She was the wife of J. Douglas Dietrich with whom she would have celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2020. She was born in York, daughter of Norma Jean Kinard Kline, York and the late Glenn O. Kline. She was a clerical worker for McCrory's for more than 20 years and also worked at Apple Outdoor Supply. She was a member of Locust Grove United Church of Christ and was a lifetime member of the York Fairgrounds Society. She enjoyed reading, watching her son race and the mountains.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother, one son: Dalton G. Dietrich, York and his fiance Whitney Wisner, Hanover. One brother: John (Carrie) Kline, York. One niece: Brianne and one nephew: Tyler.
The Funeral Service will be held at Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road, York, on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Susan Oelrich, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the church on Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and also on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Injured Driver's Fund, York County Racing Club, 568 Yale Ave., York, PA 17403 or the SPCA, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020