Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie
Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie - beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend - passed away suddenly in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019.
Born on June 11th, 1958 in York, PA, Jane was a natural nurturer who cared for everyone. She devoted her life to her family and friends and would never let you end a conversation without telling you she loved you. She was a dedicated nurse at St. Luke's Villa (Allied) and The Jewish Home in Scranton who loved taking care of others in their time of need. She loved sweet tea, mashed potatoes, and singing along to the radio, especially when she could make up her own lyrics.
She is survived by her four children, Nicole Sennett and her husband Zachary Sennett, Matthew Wilkie, Anthony Wilkie, and Stephanie Wilkie, her two grandchildren, Lee and Max Sennett, her sister Holly Sterner and Holly's daughter Kelly Jo, her best friend and sister-from-another-mister Michelle Wiley, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wilkie, and her parents, Millard and Doris Gladfelter.
Celebration of Jane's Life was held on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre. She will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, PA at 1 PM on Friday, November 29th.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , and hugging someone you love today.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019