Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:30 PM
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Wilkie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie Obituary
Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie

Jane Marie Gladfelter Wilkie - beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend - passed away suddenly in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019.

Born on June 11th, 1958 in York, PA, Jane was a natural nurturer who cared for everyone. She devoted her life to her family and friends and would never let you end a conversation without telling you she loved you. She was a dedicated nurse at St. Luke's Villa (Allied) and The Jewish Home in Scranton who loved taking care of others in their time of need. She loved sweet tea, mashed potatoes, and singing along to the radio, especially when she could make up her own lyrics.

She is survived by her four children, Nicole Sennett and her husband Zachary Sennett, Matthew Wilkie, Anthony Wilkie, and Stephanie Wilkie, her two grandchildren, Lee and Max Sennett, her sister Holly Sterner and Holly's daughter Kelly Jo, her best friend and sister-from-another-mister Michelle Wiley, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Wilkie, and her parents, Millard and Doris Gladfelter.

Celebration of Jane's Life was held on Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre. She will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York, PA at 1 PM on Friday, November 29th.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the , and hugging someone you love today.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Jane's family at www.celebrateherlife.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -