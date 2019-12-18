|
|
Jane W. English
York - Jane (Wolf) English, 88, died on Monday, December 16, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of Dr. Blair R. English to whom she was married for 66 years. The couple wed on June 20, 1953.
Services for Mrs. English are private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York is in charge of arrangements.
Born on March 12, 1931 in York, she was the daughter of the late Roy A. and Clara A. (Keesey) Wolf. Mrs. English received a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics from Penn State University. She taught home economics at York Springs for one semester. While living in Philadelphia, she was a hospital dietician and most recently was the office manager at her husband's veterinary practice in Dover.
Mrs. English was a member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Dover and a member of the Dover Lioness Club. Jane loved her family, religion, playing bridge and was an excellent cook.
Along with her husband, Blair, Jane is survived by her daughter, Barbara J. English and her husband, Glen Keller of Towson, MD; three sons, Donald B.K. English and his wife, Ann of Rockville, MD, Mark C. English and his wife, Elizabeth of Gaithersburg, MD and David A. English of Alexandria, OH; nine grandchildren, Andrew E. Keller, Sarah E. Keller, Alexander J.E English and his wife, Caroline, Charles C. English and his fiancé, Katherine Sawyer, Peter A. English, Blair M. English, Isabel F. English, Justin M. English and Taylor G. English; one great granddaughter, Meredith English; brother, Charles E. Wolf of Philadelphia; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Carol and Roy Weidemann of Suffolk, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019