Janet A. Zeigler
YORK - Janet A. Zeigler, 83, of York, passed away at 11:29 AM, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the companion of the late Glenn E. Heilman for over 40 years who passed away on March 17, 2019.
Janet was born September 5, 1935, in York and was the daughter of the late Willis and Grace (Crawford) Swartz.
In 1953, she graduated from Manchester High School in Manchester. She was employed by Maple Press in York for over 38 years before retiring in 2007. Previously she was employed by Schwab Opticians in York.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Karen Boeckel and her husband William of Felton, PA; her son, Jeff Zeigler and his wife Cindy of Manchester; 6 grandchildren, Michael, Benjamin, Amy Dominic, Adam, Jimmy; 4 great grandchild, and two sisters, June Wiley of Marshall, TX, and Barbara Rohrbaugh of York; her step-daughters, Tina Neff and Penny Heilman and their families.
A visitation for Janet will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, April 1, 2019, at the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Burial will be private.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Wellspan Visiting Nurse Association, 540 South George Street, York, PA. 17401.
To share memories of Janet please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019