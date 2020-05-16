|
Janet Ann Shoff
Delta - Janet Ann Shoff, age 80 years of Delta, PA died at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the home of her sister and caregiver, Betty. She was the wife of the late Marlin E. Shoff.
Mrs. Shoff was born in Airville, PA on October 10, 1939 a daughter of the late Garrison and Anna (Krick) Workman. She was a 1957 graduate of Lower Chanceford High School and following graduation began a career with Civil Service as an executive secretary at Aberdeen Proving Ground. She retired in 1997 and soon after went back to work in the same office now as an employee of a private contractor. When she retired again in 2018, she had worked for over 60 years.
Janet was a lifetime member of the Chanceford Presbyterian Church, Airville where she served as a Sunday School teacher, elder and Clerk of Session for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially cruises, reading, and shopping. Along with friends, she also attended many plays over the years. Janet's family and friends could count on her to remember every holiday with a personally written card.
She is survived by,
One son: Darren E. Shoff and his partner, Abbey Davies of Windham, ME
Two granddaughters: Elizabeth Lucas and Katharyn Lucas
One sister: Betty M. McFadden of Delta
She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Workman, Daniel Workman and Robert Workman
Private services will be held and interment will be in Chanceford Cemetery with Reverend Guy W. Dunham, retired pastor officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Chanceford Presbyterian Church, PO Box 56, Airville, PA 17302 are appreciated.
To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 16 to May 17, 2020