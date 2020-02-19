Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lebanon Church of the Brethren
400 Locust Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Lebanon Church of the Brethren
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Harter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet B. Harter


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet B. Harter Obituary
Janet B. Harter

Lebanon - Janet B. Harter, 85, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Sunday, October 7, 1934 to the late Hiram J. Brightbill, Sr. and Beulah Brightbill nee Eisenhauer in Cleona. She worked as a service representative and was a Lebanon High School graduate. She was a member of the Lebanon Women's Club and Lebanon Church of the Brethren. Janet enjoyed playing cards in multiple clubs and was an avid sports fan, especially Penn State and Eagles fan. She leaves to cherish her memory, children Joel G. Harter and spouse Yomaris, Jonelle H. Eshbach and spouse David; grandchildren Daniel Bollinger, Caroline Bollinger, Claudia Bollinger, Abigail Harter, Anna Harter; brother Hiram Brightbill, Jr.; sister Shirley McKinney. She was preceded in death by husband Jack L. Harter; brothers Leon Brightbill, Carlin Brightbill. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 400 Locust Street, Lebanon. A celebration of life will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 4250 Crums Mill Road Ste 101, Harrisburg, PA 17112. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -