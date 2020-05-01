Services
York - Janet B. Burn, 101, of York, died on April 30, 2020, at Manor Care - Kingston Court. She was the wife of the late Chester A. Burn, Jr. Born in York on December 24, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Spurgeon P. and Bellenetta (Myers) Heathcote, a descendent of William Heathcote one of the founders of Glen Rock, PA.

Janet was a graduate of York High. She was a bank teller for many years. She enjoyed reading, knitting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter Barb Culton of York, two stepdaughters Helen Brest van Kempen of Evanston, IL, Nancy Thorson of Camp Verde, AZ; and three grandchildren Jessica Culton of York, Joshua Culton of Lancaster and Jacob Culton of Windsor.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

