|
|
Janet C. Barnes
Springettsbury Twp. - Janet C. Barnes, age 88, of Springettsbury Township, York, died on the morning of Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her residence. She was the wife of the late George C. Barnes, III.
Born February 1, 1932 in Anderson, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late George C. and Ruth Tooley Conrad. She was a proud graduate of Purdue University, and worked as a Registered Pharmacist until her retirement. She was also passionately active in the York Branch of the American Association of University Women, serving as the group's co-president in 2013-2014.
Mrs. Barnes is survived by two sons, Geoffrey C. Barnes, and his wife Agnieszka, of Haverford, Pennsylvania, and Eric C. Barnes, and his wife Janice, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; seven grandchildren, Alex, Sarah, Winston, Christian, Sebastian, George and Bronwyn; and a sister, Caroline Howenstine, of Bloomington, Indiana.
A time for sharing memories of Mrs. Barnes will begin at 2:30 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York. A reception with the family will immediately follow.
KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 29, 2020