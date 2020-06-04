Janet C. Jackson
Janet C. Jackson

York - Janet C. (Flinchbaugh) Jackson, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Richard D. Jackson, Sr, who preceded her in death on August 6, 2001.

Born in York on August 28, 1938, Janet was the daughter of the late Clair L. and Mary V. (Mula) Flinchbaugh. She was an active member of St. Patrick's Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Janet was strong in her Catholic faith and a friend to many. She enjoyed helping others especially those less fortunate than herself.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 219 S Beaver St, York with the Reverend Keith M. Carroll as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Mrs. Jackson is survived by six children, Mary C. Kustanbauter, Beth J. Cipra, Rick D. Jackson, Jr, Pamela L. Williams, Theresa J. LaCesa and Kelly J. Booker; 16 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren; one brother, Fred Flinchbaugh and wife, Mary of York; nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Patrick's Church.








Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
